Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.52. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 152,380 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.