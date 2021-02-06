Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brightcove by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $18.46 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

