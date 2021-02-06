Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,041,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

