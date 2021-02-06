Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

