Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Decreased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

