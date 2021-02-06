Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

BWEN traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,242. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of -182.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.