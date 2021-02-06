Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

