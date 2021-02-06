Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $19.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.