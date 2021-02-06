Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

