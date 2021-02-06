Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.76). Epizyme also posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EPZM stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Epizyme by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

