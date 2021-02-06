Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.68. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,671. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.