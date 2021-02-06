Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kforce by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

