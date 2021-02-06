Brokerages Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nesco.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

NSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Nesco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nesco by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 124,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nesco (NSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.