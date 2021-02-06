Brokerages Anticipate NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.18 Million

Analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to post $111.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. NMI posted sales of $104.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $434.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.63 million to $435.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $460.31 million to $553.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after acquiring an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

