Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $150.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $772.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.