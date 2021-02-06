Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

SIGI opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

