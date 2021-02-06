Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce $6.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.48 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $9.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $15.20 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capitala Finance stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capitala Finance as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.