Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,370,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at $6,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GAN by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 41.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GAN by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

