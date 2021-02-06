Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $37.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.19 million to $37.79 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $35.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 47.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Getty Realty by 55.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.