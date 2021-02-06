Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.64). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $5,099,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

