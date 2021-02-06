Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $2.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.