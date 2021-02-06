Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $2.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $7.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.50 million, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 175,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.