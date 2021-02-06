Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $843.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.00 million to $901.27 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of MRO opened at $7.94 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

