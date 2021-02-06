Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 231,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,624. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

