Brookfield Business Partners’ (BBU) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.81 by C($1.97). The business had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.