Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. 29,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 over the last three months.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.