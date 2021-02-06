Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

