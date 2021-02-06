Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,797 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.28% of Brookfield Renewable worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

