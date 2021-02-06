Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) versus ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bryn Mawr Bank and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 3 0 2.60 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.43 $59.20 million $3.10 10.83 ACNB $87.73 million 2.69 $23.72 million N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats ACNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 21 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; five community banking offices located in Frederick County and seven community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

