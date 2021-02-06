BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $50,704.24 and approximately $95.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.