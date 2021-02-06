BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $659.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.01177547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.49 or 0.06195200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014531 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.