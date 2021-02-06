Burst 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,784.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Burst has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $6.60 million and $5,784.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,679,650 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

