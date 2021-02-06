Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0032

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $35,075.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,744,988 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

