Bytom (BTM) One Day Volume Tops $34.30 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Bytom has a total market cap of $107.67 million and approximately $34.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00393456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,654,200,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,915,594 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

