Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,895.17.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $2,063.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,936.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.