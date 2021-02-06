Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.