CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $58.73 or 0.00144723 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $263,678.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars.

