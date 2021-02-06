Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 529,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

