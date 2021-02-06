Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of CZR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.