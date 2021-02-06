Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group stock opened at C$61.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.27. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$595.56 million and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.