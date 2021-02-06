Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.75. 837,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 435,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXB)
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.
