Callan Capital LLC Acquires 26,934 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,779,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $47.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

