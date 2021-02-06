Callan Capital LLC Acquires 32,327 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

