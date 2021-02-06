Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $370.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $372.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

