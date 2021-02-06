Callan Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

VWO stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

