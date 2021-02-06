Callan Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $174.13 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

