Callan Capital LLC Has $46.40 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $46,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 981,442 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $78.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

