Callan Capital LLC Has $48.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

