Callan Capital LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

