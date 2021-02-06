Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.