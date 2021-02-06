Callan Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 404.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

